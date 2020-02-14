SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, sunny skies on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Warm temperatures and gusty winds will move back into Southern California starting Sunday, brining some fire danger to the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with temperatures hitting a high of 80 degrees by the afternoon.Temperatures will climb a few more degrees by Monday before things cool down once again.Santa Ana winds will move in Sunday evening into Monday, increasing the risk of fires.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see sunshine and a high of 83 Sunday, climbing to 88 by Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.