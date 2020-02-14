Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, sunny skies on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Warm temperatures and gusty winds will move back into Southern California starting Sunday, brining some fire danger to the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with temperatures hitting a high of 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb a few more degrees by Monday before things cool down once again.

Santa Ana winds will move in Sunday evening into Monday, increasing the risk of fires.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see sunshine and a high of 83 Sunday, climbing to 88 by Monday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines
Man hospitalized after shootout with Riverside County deputies
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
Saugus High School shooting: First responder reflects one year later
'To Kill A Mockingbird,' 4 other novels stir outcry in Burbank schools
Pomona native to pilot group of astronauts on historic launch into space
Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA
Show More
Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis in New York City
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Snowplow driver finds bodies of Burbank couple near Yosemite
More TOP STORIES News