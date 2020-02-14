SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, winds on tap for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Warm temperatures and gusty winds will move back into Southern California Monday, brining some fire danger to the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with temperatures hitting a high of 86 degrees by Monday, the hottest day of the week.
Santa Ana winds on Monday paired with the heat will increase the risk of fires for most of the day. A wind advisory will be in effect until 2 p.m. for the valley areas of L.A. and Ventura counties.
By Tuesday, temperatures will dip back into the 70s and remain seasonably cool for the rest of the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see sunshine and a high of 89 Monday and dropping about 10 degrees by Tuesday.
