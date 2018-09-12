STORM DAMAGE

What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?

EMBED </>More Videos

In order to make homes safer during natural disasters, you need accurate testing.

By
As Hurricane Florence barrels toward the coast, some are wondering how their homes will hold up when the storm arrives.

Florence could hit the Carolinas harder than any hurricane since Hazel packed 130 mph winds in 1954. That Category 4 storm destroyed 15,000 buildings and killed 19 people in North Carolina. In the six decades since then, many thousands of people have moved to the coast.

So what do hurricane-force winds do to a home? The IBHS Research Center in Richburg, South Carolina, tests just that.

The center was built in 2010 and it aims to advance building science. It evaluates the strength of specific building material by testing in realistic situations.

One part of the building has 105 fans that can simulate up to a Category 3 hurricane.

One thing the center has already found is that closing your interior doors during a hurricane can lower your risk of losing your roof during a tropical system.

SEE ALSO: How to prepare your home for high winds
EMBED More News Videos

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:



When the wind comes into a house it wants to push up and push out on the building; by closing your interior doors you limit the upward push to a small area minimizing your risk of losing your roof.

The facility can even accurately portray the size of raindrops; they've tested what wind-driven rain can do to a house, and through these experiments, they recommend that people have a sealed roof deck.

That means you can seal the seams of your roof to prevent water from getting into your house.

You can watch the storm demonstrations on IBHS' website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florencesevere weatherstorm damagewind damagehomeu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
STORM DAMAGE
Forces of nature: How Kilauea, Hurricane Lane changed Hawaii
Puerto Rico governor raises official toll from Hurricane Maria to 2,975
Backstreet Boys fans injured in storm at Oklahoma concert
Flooding, debris and mud flows impact Cranston Fire burn areas
More storm damage
WEATHER
'Don't play games with it': Hurricane Florence takes aim at Carolinas
Southern California weather forecast Wednesday
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Florence
More Weather
Top Stories
Montclair police shoot assault suspect accused of throwing rocks at cars
Body found in Harbor Gateway prompts homicide investigation
'Don't play games with it': Hurricane Florence takes aim at Carolinas
OC crash leaves burglary suspect dead, 2 others critical after chase
Trump OKs sanctions for foreigners who meddle in elections
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
19 detained in Hollywood as SWAT team serves warrant
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
Show More
Hurricane Florence supplies scramble at NC Walmart
Oscar De La Hoya considering 2020 presidential run
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Suspects pose as Postmates delivery people to target Mar Vista homes
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
More News