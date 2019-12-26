Weather

Winter storm blankets Southern California mountain resorts with several feet of snow

Though mountain resorts in Southern California received several feet of fresh snow Christmas Day into Thursday morning, some skiers and snowboarders hoping to take advantage are out of luck.

In Wrightwood, Mountain High Resort was doused with up to three feet of white power, but was closed Thursday due to the severity of the winter storm. The resort was expected to reopen Friday.



Big Bear Mountain and Snow Valley Mountain resorts both saw a few inches fall and would be open.

Pine Mountain Club in southwestern Kern County also received nearly two feet of snow and more was expected to fall.

Pine Mountain Club receives nearly 2 feet of fresh snow
The snow is a welcome sight for folks who already happened to be in the mountains, but for travelers headed back home after the holiday, the icy and wet weather was causing headaches.

The major storm prompted the full closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass Thursday. Drivers were stuck for hours on both essential roadways with an unknown time for reopening.
