Weather

Winter storm slams SoCal with moderate, heavy rain Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A winter storm is slamming the Southland with moderate to heavy rain on Monday, and the wet weather is slated to last through Tuesday.

Winter weather and wind advisories are in place until 10 p.m. Monday with the mountain areas expected to get several inches of snow. Snow levels could be as low as 5,500 feet.

Heavy rain will hit most of SoCal, creating flooding and slick roads for the morning commute. There is a chance of thunderstorms. The rain will continue through Tuesday, though showers will mostly be scattered and light. But more rain may roll into the Southland on Christmas Day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 58 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 56.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

