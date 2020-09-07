Weather

Woodland Hills reaches 121 degrees -- L.A. County's highest temperature on record

Temperatures in Woodland Hills surged to 121 degrees Sunday, the highest reading ever recorded in Los Angeles County.
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures in Woodland Hills surged to 121 degrees Sunday, the highest reading ever recorded in Los Angeles County.

According to the National Weather Service, the 121 degree temperature is two degrees higher than the previous record set in 2006.



The mark rivaled the high in California's Death Valley, typically the hottest place in the country.

Southern California is sweltering under a dangerous heat wave Labor Day weekend that was spreading triple-digit temperatures over much of the state, raising concerns about power outages and the spread of the coronavirus as throngs of people packed beaches and mountains for relief.

The extreme heat poses health dangers, including heat exhaustion and more serious conditions.

Some Woodland Hills residents who spoke to Eyewitness News said they limited the time they spent outdoors, saying the sweltering heat was almost unbearable.

"Our shoes felt like they were going to melt under our feet," Eddie Reay said.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
