'Welcome to Chippendales' series with Kumail Nanjiani looks at founding of stripper empire

The new series "Welcome to Chippendales" looks at the founding of a male-stripper empire that began in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The new series, "Welcome To Chippendales," takes us into the world of the famous male stripper empire.

Besides the dancing and disrobing, there is danger and death. And it's all inspired by a true story.

The Hulu streaming series tells the story of Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who had a business idea that would change his life.

He would found the Chippendales empire out of a Los Angeles bar before branching out nationwide.

He wanted it all, whatever it took. And it would take a deadly toll when all was said and done.

Kumail Nanjiani plays Banerjee and serves as executive producer on the series, along with his wife, writer/producer Emily V. Gordon.

"There's so many twists and turns and so many wild things that happen in this that we were like, we have to be involved in this," Nanjiani said. "We have to make sure that this remarkable story, that people get to see it."

Murray Bartlett plays a Chippendales choreographer who clashes with the boss.

Nicola Peltz Beckham plays famous Playboy playmate Dorothy Stratten.

The first episode of "Welcome To Chippendales" is streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the majority owner of Hulu and the parent company of this ABC station.