Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo arrested for DUI after crashing into parked car in LA

Carrillo is currently vying for a seat on the L.A. City Council held by Kevin de León.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash in Los Angeles.

The crash happened just after midnight Friday on Monterey Road near Montecito Heights, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Carrillo, who is currently running against Kevin de León for a seat on the L.A City Council, crashed into a park car and the street curb. No injuries were reported.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Carrillo said she was cooperating with law enforcement.

"As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew-up in and am proud to represent."

The 43-year-old was released without bail.