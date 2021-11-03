Caught on video: Man waves large knife in front of Wendy's drive-thru window in Lake Balboa

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A worker at a Wendy's in Los Angeles had a frightening encounter with a man who walked up to the establishment's drive-thru window brandishing a large knife.The incident took place earlier this week at the Wendy's location near White Oak Avenue and Sherman Way in the Lake Balboa neighborhood, and was caught on video.The worker told Eyewitness News the man had asked for free food, but when the employee offered him cash from his own pocket instead, the man got agitated and started making slicing motions on the glass of the drive-thru window.The man left a few moments later, but the worker says he returned Tuesday. This time, he came inside the restaurant, bought some food and left.