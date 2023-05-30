West Coast Thunder ride returns to Riverside for first time since pandemic

Thousands of motorcyclists roared through Riverside Monday in a special Memorial Day tribute to military veterans that went on hiatus due to the pandemic.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of motorcyclists roared through Riverside Monday in a special Memorial Day tribute to military veterans that went on hiatus due to the pandemic.

West Coast Thunder, which was hosted by Riverside Harley-Davidson, began precisely at 9:11 a.m.

Organizers said 2,500 people signed up for this year's parade but said the number of motorcycles on the route was probably closer to the 4,500 mark.

"We missed it like you have no idea, so we're all very happy that it's back," said Riverside resident Maggie Trejo. "It's amazing, it gets you going, give you chills and ... very exciting."

The event even brought out people all the way from Germany and Australia.

In years past, the West Coast Thunder would end its ride at the Riverside National Cemetery, but with so many bikes this year - and in the interests of families who might be visiting their loved ones on Monday - the decision was made just to ride past the cemetery and ride at Storm Stadium in Lake Elsinore.

"There were just so many more people than would normally be out, and the kids and the flags, it was just so much support," said San Bernardino resident Jeanette Quesada.

The West Coast Thunder ride is Southern California's version of the Rolling Thunder ride. Families waved flags as the riders drove by down the city streets.

"It's very spiritual, because you can remember, they gave their life for us, we have these freedoms because of them," said Lupita Gutierrez of Riverside.

Organizers say all proceeds from events like this go to the Riverside National Cemetery.