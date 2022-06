WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- West Covina police are investigating after a body was found in the bushes in front of a Vons grocery store.Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Glendora Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. SaturdayOfficials say someone discovered the body in the bushes, and police was called.Police say it's not clear if this death is a result of homicide or something else.The investigation is ongoing.