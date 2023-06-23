Small brush fire threatens homes in West Hills

A brush fire that erupted in West Hills Thursday afternoon threatened several homes as crews raced to extinguish the flames.

WEST HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that erupted in West Hills Thursday afternoon threatened several homes as crews raced to extinguish the flames.

The fire was reported in the 25000 block of West Kittridge Street and grew to about two acres by 4:30 p.m.

It mostly burned uphill in medium to heavy brush but firefighters managed to tame the flames with water drops.

No evacuation orders were issued and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.