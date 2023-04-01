1 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at shopping center in West Hills

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in West Hills.

According to authorities, three people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in West Hills.

It happened at a shopping center near Fallbrook Avenue and Vanowen Street.

The fourth person was found behind a Trader Joe's.

Authorities confirmed the person killed was a 45-year-old man, though he has not been officially identified.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting. Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed several ambulances and police vehicles blocking off the parking lot.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and police have since launched a search.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.