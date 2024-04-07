Theft suspects hit by car in West Hills while running away from security

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people who allegedly stole from a store in West Hills were hit by a car as they ran away, leaving one of them dead.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m Saturday near Criswell Street and Fallbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the pedestrians stole merchandise from a nearby TJ Maxx and were trying to get away from security. That's when they ran across the street and were hit by a car.

They were both left in critical condition. One of them later died.

Police say the driver who hit them was not at fault.