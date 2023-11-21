WATCH LIVE

Pickup truck slams into West Hollywood barbershop, customer nearly hit

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 6:20AM
Truck slams into West Hollywood barbershop
Video captured the frightening moment a truck crashed through a West Hollywood barbershop as people were inside.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Security video captured the frightening moment a driverless pickup truck crashed through a West Hollywood barbershop as people were inside.

The crash happened last Thursday at Trendsetters Barbershop, near La Brea and Fountain avenues.

Footage shows a red pickup truck roll across the street and plow into the shop's glass entrance. A customer getting a haircut was almost hit by a vending machine that was sent flying by the truck.

It's unclear how the pickup began rolling down the street, but video showed the driver run alongside the vehicle and try to stop it slams into the store.

Renovations are now underway to recover from the extensive damage. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help repair the barbershop.

