Violent assault captured on video on West Hollywood sidewalk; 1 arrested, 2nd suspect sought

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a second suspect connected with a violent assault on a sidewalk in West Hollywood that was captured on video.

Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 1:30 a.m. Feb. 15 on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Surveillance footage shows each of the two suspects carrying a flashlight as they approach the victim.

The assault stemmed from an argument between the victim and two male suspects, sheriff's officials said.

"West Hollywood Station deputies located one suspect and arrested them for the assault," according to a sheriff's department statement. "The second suspect remains outstanding and has yet to be identified."

Sheriff's officials described the at-large suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch man in his 30s or 40s weighing 190 pounds.

The name of the suspect in custody was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to contact Detective J. Morales at (310) 358-4058 or jjmorale@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit p3tips.com.