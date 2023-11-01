West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval back for 1st time since pandemic

One of the wildest and best known public Halloween parties in Southern California has returned for the first time in years.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the wildest and best known public Halloween parties in Southern California is back for the first time in years.

West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval has returned to a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard for the first time since before the pandemic.

Thousands of people typically attend the outdoor festivities and already by Tuesday afternoon, plenty of folks in costumes could be seen, including Ken, Elvis, Queen Elizabeth and many others.

Food trucks are parked along the street and DJs are playing music on outdoor stages.

Partygoers are excited for the return of Carnaval.

"It means everything to me," said participant Sean Williams. "It's about community. It's about leadership, fellowship, honor, respect. And most importantly, creativity."

West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday on Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard. For details about rules and what not to bring, see the Carnaval webpage.