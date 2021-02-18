Business

West Hollywood 'hero pay': California Grocers Association files lawsuit over city ordinance

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of West Hollywood is being sued over its so-called "hero pay" for grocery workers.

The California Grocers Association has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the city's ordinance that requires a $5-per-hour salary boost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Hollywood City Council voted to require large grocery stores to give employees the raise for the next 120 days.

The grocers' association claims it would lead to increased labor costs.

The group had previously filed similar lawsuits in Montebello and Long Beach.

IRS says all of 1st, 2nd economic impact payments sent out, leaving those still waiting on edge
EMBED More News Videos

The IRS said all 1st and 2nd stimulus checks have been sent out, leaving some wondering where their payments are.


Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for millions of the working poor.

The administration has cast its campaign to raise the minimum as a way to reduce America's vast financial inequality and help boost the economy.

"No American should work full time and live in poverty," said Rosemary Boeglin, a White House spokeswoman. "Research has shown that raising the minimum wage reduces poverty and has positive economic benefits for workers, their families, their communities, and local businesses where they spend those additional dollars."

Yet just this month, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that while raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 would increase pay for 17 million people and pull 900,000 out of poverty, it would also end 1.4 million jobs. The reasoning is that employers would cut jobs to make up for their higher labor costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswest hollywoodlos angeles countypay raiselawsuitcoronavirus pandemicgrocery storecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
CA lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools
Ferrer disputes Lancaster brewery owner's Super Bowl Sunday claims
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Medical images show COVID attacking body, new study finds
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Show More
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose
California great-grandmother, 95, beats COVID-19
Newsom, lawmakers reach deal on $600 COVID relief payments
After years of delays, when will I-5 project in Burbank be done?
More TOP STORIES News