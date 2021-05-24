Lady Gaga helps The Abbey celebrate 30 years in West Hollywood

.@ladygaga posed on the "Born This Way Day" street mural and declared it "Born This Way Day" in the city of West Hollywood as a celebration of the 10th anniversary of her "Born This Way" album. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/4YsGH7UEfT — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) May 24, 2021

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the world's best LGBTQ+ bars rolled out the rainbow carpet for its 30th anniversary on Sunday.Superstar Lady Gaga helped The Abbey Food and Bar celebrate the big day in West Hollywood.The party included music, brunch and a drag show.The Abbey has grown from a small coffee shop to a thriving spot with four bars and a full menu.The City of West Hollywood officially declared it "The Abbey Day" -- and "Born This Way Day," also honoring Lady Gaga's iconic album.