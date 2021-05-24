Business

Lady Gaga helps The Abbey celebrate 30 years in West Hollywood

For the past three decades, the restaurant has been a gathering place and safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the world's best LGBTQ+ bars rolled out the rainbow carpet for its 30th anniversary on Sunday.

Superstar Lady Gaga helped The Abbey Food and Bar celebrate the big day in West Hollywood.

The party included music, brunch and a drag show.



The Abbey has grown from a small coffee shop to a thriving spot with four bars and a full menu.

The City of West Hollywood officially declared it "The Abbey Day" -- and "Born This Way Day," also honoring Lady Gaga's iconic album.



