WeHo Pride Arts Festival to kick off with José Sarria drag pageant on Harvey Milk Day

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The West Hollywood Pride Arts Festival begins on Monday, which is also Harvey Milk Day!

Harvey Milk was the first openly gay politician to be elected to public office on California. He served as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1978 before being assassinated.

The annual festival will begin with its first annual José Sarria Drag Pageant, named after the first openly gay person to run for public office in California.

The free event will provide guests with photo opportunities and custom typewriter poetry provided by Pride Poets.

The festival, which showcases LGBTQ+ arts and culture, will run through June 30 at the Respite Deck of the West Hollywood Aquatics and Recreation Center.