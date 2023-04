The West Hollywood City Council declared the municipality a sanctuary city for the trans community.

West Hollywood declares city as trans sanctuary, offering support to community

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The West Hollywood City Council declared the municipality a sanctuary city for the trans community.

The council says the resolution reiterates the city's equal rights and protections for transgender people.

West Hollywood has hosted the National Trans Visibility March.

More than 40% of residents in West Hollywood identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.