4 hospitalized after being shot outside restaurant-bar in West Hollywood area

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were hospitalized after being shot early Saturday morning outside a restaurant-bar in the West Hollywood area, authorities said.The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which was leading the investigation. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene.The four individuals who were shot were each listed in stable condition, an LAPD spokesperson said. Their identifies were not disclosed.Police at the scene were examining a red $700,000 Ferrari connected to the shooting.Investigators were working to determine whether a fistfight preceded the gunfire, the LAPD spokesperson said.No arrests have been announced.