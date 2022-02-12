4 hospitalized after being shot outside restaurant-bar in West Hollywood area

EMBED <>More Videos

4 hospitalized after being shot outside bar in West Hollywood area

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were hospitalized after being shot early Saturday morning outside a restaurant-bar in the West Hollywood area, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which was leading the investigation. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene.

The four individuals who were shot were each listed in stable condition, an LAPD spokesperson said. Their identifies were not disclosed.

Police at the scene were examining a red $700,000 Ferrari connected to the shooting.

Investigators were working to determine whether a fistfight preceded the gunfire, the LAPD spokesperson said.

No arrests have been announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylapdshooting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Canada police arrive to remove protesters at US border
CA bill would require COVID vaccines for all employees
NFL drone show lights up downtown Los Angeles
Super Bowl LVI clouds SoCal COVID-19 mask mandates going forward
Police: Student with 'ghost gun' taken into custody at Cudahy school
Billionaire Rick Caruso joins race to become next LA mayor
Driver arrested for doing 'donut' stunts with infant in car, CHP says
Show More
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in Claremont: Officials
LA teen to participate in pregame coin toss ceremony at Super Bowl LVI
Snoop Dogg sued for alleged sexual assault and battery
9 police officers hurt in 'ambush,' shootout at Phoenix home: Video
Teens learn self-defense techniques at Pasadena fitness center
More TOP STORIES News