WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The search is on for the suspect involved in a shooting that left a man critically injured on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood early Saturday.It happened at about 3 a.m. in the 8200 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, near Roxbury Road.The Los Angeles Police Department says that the suspect was committing a robbery when the victim yelled at him to stop.That's when the suspect shot the victim, a man in his 30s, and then took off, according to investigators.The victim was taken to the hospital in grave condition.A description of the shooter was not available.No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.