Residents share concerns with charred home in West Hollywood; say homeless using it as 'drug den'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Angry residents demanded answers at the West Hollywood City Council meeting Monday night over a vacant home that burned down Thanksgiving night.

Homeless people reportedly used it as a drug den for months, and residents say even after the fire, the charred remains are, once again, being used for the same purpose.

"People are having trouble breathing, they're having problems with their eyes tearing up ... we don't have a timeline, and there's no reason this property cannot be cleared in three days," said one speaker. "Do not tell me this cannot happen."

Several councilmembers said the structure has been red-tagged and said the city is taking more steps to further deal with the property.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

