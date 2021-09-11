Business

West Hollywood orders bars, restaurants other businesses to require vaccine proof

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- West Hollywood issued a sweeping vaccine mandate Friday that will require the public to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses with indoor activities.

The rules will go into effect "as soon as possible but no later than Oct. 11," according to the city's announcement.

The rules say that patrons of businesses age 18 and older must show proof of vaccination before entering. Those who don't may only use the outdoor areas of those businesses. Youths under 18 do not have to show proof of vaccination.

Those businesses include restaurants and bars, nightclubs, cannabis lounges, entertainment venues, gyms and yoga studios, and beauty businesses that provide services such as skin care, hair styling and cosmetology procedures.

For employees 18 and older who work at those businesses, the employers must determine their vaccination status and "must ensure that all staff who routinely work onsite provide proof of full vaccination before entering or working in any indoor portion of the facility."

That does not include those who may only enter the business occasionally, such as a delivery person.

A separate but similar vaccination policy applies to city employees and officials, as of Nov. 1.

