Hundreds of Westchester residents say no to city's high-rise plans: 'This is excessive'

Tensions remained high all through a neighborhood council meeting Monday in Westchester over city plans to transform some residential areas with new, multi-level apartment buildings.

Hundreds of "NIMBYs" - which stands for "Not In My Backyard" - showed up to protest the plans at a recent meeting.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tensions remained high all through a neighborhood council meeting Monday in Westchester over city plans to transform some residential areas with new, multi-level apartment buildings.

Hundreds of "NIMBYs" - which stands for "Not In My Backyard" - showed up to protest the plans at the Westchester Senior Center. The place got so packed that they couldn't let everyone in due to capacity issues.

At one point, Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park, who represents much of the Westside, went outside to try to calm down those who were shut out.

"I just want to let you know, there's going to be a lot of meetings," she told the crowd.

During the meeting, speaker after speaker questioned members of the city's planning department about their proposal.

"You're going to destroy the most beautiful part of Los Angeles, the most beautiful hidden community. Don't do that," said Westchester resident Monique Haylock, who strongly opposes the city's plan.

However, there some "YIMBYs" in attendance, saying "Yes In My Backyard."

"We are one of the few YIMBYs in this meeting right now advocating for greater density and cheaper housing," said Westchester Dan Benveniste.

Others partially agreed but say this plan isn't the solution.

"We value fair, housing and affordable housing, but this is excessive and aggressive and not going to work," said one resident.

Through the discussions and debates, Park assured those who gathered that other neighborhoods are not exempt from expanded housing, and that nothing has been finalized.

"This is a draft, and the reason that I am here tonight is to personally hear from you," she told the crowd. "We are going to make refinements to this so that we get this right for you as a community."

Park said more meetings will be held soon. For more information, visit the Neighborhood Council of Westchester/Playa's website.