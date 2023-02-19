Dispute over parking payment in Westchester ends in gunfire between security guard, suspect

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dispute over a parking payment between a security guard and a suspect ended in gunfire in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a parking lot near the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Westchester Parkway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say the suspect tried to leave the lot without paying, triggering a dispute.

After arguing with the security guard, police say the suspect shot at the security guard who then also fired back.

Both of them were hit by gunfire and were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspect will be taken into custody once he is treated for his wounds. The investigation is ongoing.