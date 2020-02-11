Pets & Animals

Newborn Western lowland gorilla born at LA Zoo is a girl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Zoo is happy to announce that the latest baby gorilla born at the zoo is a girl.

The Western lowland gorilla is the first gorilla born at the L.A. Zoo in more than two decades.

She was born on Jan. 18 and has been clinging to her 25-year-old mother N'djia since then. Her 32-year-old father Kelly is keeping a watchful eye, while the rest of the troop keeps a respectful distance.

The baby gorilla still does not have a name.

Western lowlands gorillas are considered critically endangered in their natural habitat of the lowland forests of central Africa.

Baby gorilla born at LA Zoo for first time in over 20 years
EMBED More News Videos

A baby gorilla was born at the L.A. Zoo for the first time in more than 20 years, zoo officials said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeleslos angeles countybaby animalsla zoogorillasendangered species
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News