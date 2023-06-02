3 car collision injures 5, including 8-year-old boy, in Westlake

A three car collision in the Westlake District has caused three people to be taken to the hospital in critical condition, including an 8-year-old boy.

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A three car collision has caused three people to be taken to the hospital in critical condition, including an 8-year-old boy.

Police say there were a total of five patients: one patient left the scene, one declined LAFD transport and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident occurred Friday afternoon at the 100 block of North Alvarado Street in the Westlake District.

The Department of Transportation has halted traffic on the roadway as the investigation remains ongoing.

