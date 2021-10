WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A vehicle slammed through a wall of a Rite Aid store in the Westlake District Monday night, but it appeared there were no injuries from the crash, authorities said.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 11:10 p.m. near 6th Street and Burlington Avenue as the driver tried getting the minivan through the hole it created.The front end of the vehicle successfully went through the hole and out of the business, but the back end appeared to get stuck.It was not immediately clear how the minivan crashed.Firefighters cleared the scene as Los Angeles police were there monitoring the situation.It's unknown if anyone was inside the store at the time of the crash.