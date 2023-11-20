Mother and son killed in Westlake hit-and-run crash, authorities say

A mother and son are dead after a hit-and-run crash in the Westlake area.

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mother and son are dead after a hit-and-run crash in the Westlake area.

The deadly crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say a man was driving eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard when he hit two people standing on the sidewalk at South Burlington Avenue.

The adult son died at the scene and his mother died at the hospital. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Detectives say the driver ran away from the scene, but witnesses flagged down an officer in the area and they were able to arrest him.

The official cause of the crash hasn't been determined, but authorities say they found beer cans at the scene of the crash.