2 men fatally shot following physical altercation in Westlake; suspect in custody, authorities say

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were killed in a shooting following a physical altercation in Westlake, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the 1900 block of 6th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One man died at the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital where he also died.

Additional details were not given, but authorities said the incident started as some sort of physical in a nearby parking structure.

Video shows police removing two young children from the scene overnight. Officers say the kids were not hurt, but may be related to the suspect.

Police also said another person at the scene sped away and was involved in an accident nearby. She is being interviewed by detectives.

