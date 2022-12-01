Caught on video: Thieves steal holiday gifts from unlocked car in Westlake Village

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured outside a Westlake Village home is a stark reminder to never leave anything of value in your car, including your holiday gifts.

The family who lives there learned that the hard way after thieves stole all of the kids' Christmas presents earlier this week.

The parents had left them in the car so their children wouldn't see them. But they also left the doors unlocked so thieves wouldn't break the windows.

As it turns out, some thieves did show up and they made off with everything they could carry.

"The crime is getting worse... with COVID and the holidays are coming around.. Just everything squeezing, we're going to have more people doing what they're doing," said Mark Heninger.

If you do have to leave your holiday presents in the car, police recommend hiding them out of sight and making sure to lock your doors.