Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed an active crime scene in Westmont.

WESTMONT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Westmont and the search for the suspect is underway.

Rosa Rodriguez, 77, was struck near 90th Street and South Vermont Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

It's unclear if she was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. So far, there's no information on a suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.