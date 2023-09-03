2 women killed in possible DUI crash in Westwood, police say

Two women died after a violent two-vehicle crash in Westwood, and police say a man who was driving one of the cars may have been under the influence.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two women died and three other people were seriously injured after a violent crash in Westwood, and police say a man who was driving one of the cars may have been under the influence.

The two-vehicle collision happened Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Firefighters had to free two women who were trapped in each car. One of them was a passenger in one of the cars and the other was the driver in the second vehicle. They both died at the hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man who was driving the first car could possibly be arrested for vehicular manslaughter. They're investigating the crash as a possible DUI incident

A third person from one of the vehicles remains hospitalized in serious condition. Meanwhile, two people who tried to free the trapped patients also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.