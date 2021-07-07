New Westwood development aims to build 51 units to house homeless veterans, seniors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10855205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A nonprofit group is working to turn at least three motels in Los Angeles into long-term housing for homeless veterans.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Construction is underway in Westwood on a housing development for homeless veterans and seniors.The project, just east of the 405 on Santa Monica Boulevard, will cost about $25 million.The goal is to have the 51 units ready for occupancy by December 2022.The area was chosen partly because it's close to the VA hospital, but also because of the significant increase in the number of homeless encampments over the past year."You all know the public crisis we're in now. I don't have to explain it or describe it. And while these 50 units won't solve the huge problem we have now, it will solve the problems for 50 people that need our help," said L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz.The project will not only provide housing, but there will also be case management, medical and psychiatric services for the people who live there.