Smash-and-grab burglars hit Westwood businesses in string of 5 overnight break-ins

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pair of smash-and-grab burglars were at large Friday after breaking into five small businesses in Westwood in a string of overnight break-ins, authorities said.

The burglaries were reported at 3:30 a.m., according a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The thieves targeted two businesses near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Sepulveda Avenue, and three businesses in the 1800 block of Westwood Boulevard. The amount of cash or merchandise that was stolen was not immediately available.

The suspects were described only as two males wearing ski masks.

Police detectives planned to review surveillance video from the businesses, the LAPD said.