Biden voices support for WGA as union, Hollywood studios remain at odds

President Biden has voiced his support for the WGA and said writers deserve a fair deal.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Picketing is expected to continue on Tuesday for the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, and powerful allies such as Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher and President Joe Biden are voicing their support for the writers.

Biden, at an event at the White House on Monday, said he hopes writers are given the fair deal they deserve.

"This is an iconic, meaningful American industry. And we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation and the stories of all of us," Biden said.

The strike is in its second week, and the WGA admitted in a letter to its members Monday that the work stoppage is having an impact.

Production of shows and movies in L.A. and New York have shutdown due to the strike.

Fellow Hollywood union SAG has stepped in to support their fellow artists.

"We will always support our sister unions. Always. Without solidarity amongst the entertainment unions, you know, we undermine ourselves," said Drescher, who joined the picket line outside of Paramount on Monday.

Writers have overwhelmingly supported the strike because they are concerned about several issues, including better pay, streaming residuals, mandatory staffing and safeguards against artificial intelligence.

Hollywood studios have said they have made a fair offer to the WGA, but remain at odds with the WGA over certain demands, such as mandatory staffing. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the Hollywood studios, says the union demand for minimum staffing levels and employment guarantees, the alliance contends such a move would "require the employment of writers whether they're needed for the creative process or not."

Picketing has taken place outside at least 10 major Hollywood studios, a move that is expected to continue until a deal is reached.