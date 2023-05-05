It's the first Hollywood strike in 15 years and it's already taking a toll. ABC7 gives you an in-depth look at the economic pressure that forced TV and film writers to picket in this "WGA Strike Impact" special - Streaming now.

WGA Strike Impact: A look at the economic pressure that forced TV and film writers to picket

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The union representing thousands of Hollywood writers of film, television and other entertainment forms have been hitting the picket lines in the first writer's strike in 15 years.

The strike led by members of the Writers Guild of America has shut down many parts of Hollywood and has been impacting businesses across Southern California.

In ABC7's "WGA Strike Impact" special, we spoke with experts and took an in-depth look at what the economic pressure means for all of us.

In the video above, you'll hear from Cynthia Littleton, the Co-Editor-in-Chief at Variety, Laurence Vincent, an Associate Professor of the Practice of Marketing at the USC Marshall School of Business and Zack Stentz, a WGA writer.