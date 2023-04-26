Writers Guild issues strike rules as possible work stoppage looms

The Writers Guild of America issued a list of strike rules to its members as a possible work stoppage loomed.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Writers Guild of America has issued a list of strike rules to its thousands of members as a possible work stoppage loomed.

"While our WGA Negotiating Committee continues to bargain with the AMPTP with the goal of reaching a fair deal by the May 1st contract deadline, at the same time, we must plan for a possible strike," the union's negotiating committee said in a statement, referring to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. "The WGAW Board and WGAE Council have therefore adopted Strike Rules, which we are posting today so members have an opportunity to review them before any potential work stoppage begins."

The current Writers Guild contract expires at 11:59 PM on May 1.

In a message to its members, the guild stated: "The principle behind the Rules is simple: you (or your agent or other representative acting on your behalf) may not meet or negotiate with a struck company; and you may not provide writing services, sell or option literary material to a struck company."

A list of a dozen specific rules were issued, including guidance on honoring picket lines, preserving copies of unproduced literary material, and bans on discussing future writing assignments with struck companies.

Earlier this month, writers for television, movies and streaming shows voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if no labor deal can be reached before a May 1 deadline.

The vote announced April 17 showed 97.9% of participating union members voting to approve a potential strike.

If a strike happens, it would be the first in the industry since 2007, and it would bring production on many shows and films to a halt. The 2007 strike lasted 100 days.

The Writers Guild of America, the union that represents the writers, says it needs to make substantial changes to the way that writers are compensated because of the shift to streaming services from traditional films and cable and broadcast networks.

"This is not an ordinary negotiating cycle," said Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, a member of the union's negotiating team, in a video message to members at the start of voting two weeks ago. "We are fighting for writers' economic survival and stability of our profession."

CNN contributed to this report.