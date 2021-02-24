Tiger Woods was driving Genesis GV80 in car accident in Rancho Palos Verdes area

The vehicle Woods was driving was a silver 2021 Hyundai Genesis SUV with a logo of the Genesis Invitational on the side. The SUV is the newest Genesis model, the GV80. It is a mid-size luxury crossover SUV aimed with a base price ranging from $49,925 to $60,175. Two engines are available, including a smooth twin-turbo 3.5 liter V6 making 375 horsepower. The GV80's styling is distinctive, the interior is both plush and modern, and the SUV sits on a sophisticated rear-wheel drive platform. Upscale buyers often consider rear-wheel drive a plus, even if they're not exactly sure why.
AIR7 HD was over the scene of the accident, showing the car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed, and luggage was also seen nearby.
Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was first on scene Tuesday morning, said he has responded to many crashes in that area, including some that were fatal. The speed limit is 45 mph, but he said he has clocked other vehicles going 80. He described the particular stretch of road as "accident prone."
The deputy said the fact that Woods wore a seatbelt likely saved his life, and that he is fortunate to come out of it alive.
"As indicated by the sheriff, the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle was intact, the airbags deployed successfully, again he was wearing his seatbelt. I think this, this also kind of speaks to the marvel of modern automobiles and that they're much safer than they've ever been previously," Gonzalez said.
No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured Woods. The golf star was the only person in the SUV, which sustained major damage, and he was extricated from the wreck by L.A. County firefighters and paramedics. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
