Nonprofit organizes wheelchair basketball clinics at Harvard-Westlake for those with disabilities

On Friday, Angel City Sports hosted a wheelchair basketball clinic to introduce athletes with disabilities to basic skills and drills.
"We are creating a very safe environment and a welcoming environment for people with disabilities to try something new and to get some recreational fun and health and wellness activities," women's wheelchair basketball program lead Sarah Kirwan said.
Los Angeles will host the 2028 Paralympic Games, so Angel City feels these types of adaptive clinics can train and grow potential athletes in Southern California.
"It's fun, it's big fun," Dustin Johnson said. "It makes you feel a little more like you used to be, a little more normalized."
The group gets together regularly to play wheelchair basketball. Anyone with a disability is encouraged to join.
"This is a very safe and welcoming space for anyone who identifies with having a disability and so we are just open to everyone, all ages," Kirwan said.
If you want to join, visit the Angel City Sports site here.