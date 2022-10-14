Stabbing suspect sought after video shows victim in wheelchair, 82, attacked at Mar Vista restaurant

MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old man who uses a wheelchair.

Surveillance video released by the LAPD shows a man enter a fast-food restaurant in Mar Vista and pull out a knife. As the victim eats, the suspect approaches him from behind and stab him twice, video showed.

The suspect flees the scene.

According to the LAPD, the attack happened Oct. 3 around 6:55 p.m. in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard.

The victim was hospitalized with severe injuries, but he's now in stable condition.

It's unknown what led the suspect to attack the man and their relationship to each other is unclear.

The suspect was described as a bald man between 20 and 30 years old, between 5 feet, 1 inches tall and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He weighs about 130 pounds and also has a large tattoo on the back of his head and a smaller tattoo near his left eye. He was seen in the video holding a small red skateboard.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact LAPD Detective Luis Jurado at 310-482-6369. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

City News Service contributed to this report.