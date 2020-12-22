Second stimulus checks: See how much money you might receive under the new stimulus bill

stimulus funds

By Grace Manthey and Jonathan Fagg
LOS ANGELES -- Many Americans could start receiving direct payments from the federal government as early as next week as part of a $900 billion pandemic relief bill passed by Congress Monday evening that's now headed to President Donald Trump for a signature.

In addition to these stimulus checks, the bill will provide an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits and money for hard-hit businesses, schools, healthcare providers and renters.

Eligible taxpayers will receive $600 per person, plus $600 per dependent under 17. Similar to the first CARES Act stimulus check, the bill reduces payments on a sliding scale for those earning higher incomes.

