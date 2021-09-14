Where to drop off your ballot for the California recall election and other FAQs

If you haven't cast your vote just yet - there's still time! And if you're still left wondering where to drop off your ballot, we have answers to the top asked ballot questions.
Where can I drop off my ballot?
In Southern California, you can drop off your ballot at any local ballot drop box. You can easily locate one in your area using one of the links below:
When is the last day to mail in a recall ballot?
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Sept. 14. In other words, the post office has to have received your ballot by Sept. 14. As far as drop boxes go, the deadline is by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.
How can I check if my ballot was received in California?
You can track when your vote-by-mail ballot here.
How do I fill out the ballot in California?
Check out our explainer of how to fill out the recall ballot for this election.