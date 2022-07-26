Federal officials launch new website to help people beat the summer heat

The website offers new online tools to aid officials and even parents deal with dangerous heat waves.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The White House has launched a new website to help people and local governments during the summer's brutal heat.

Across the U.S., record-breaking heat has hit different parts of the country. As temperatures soar, so does the danger associated with extreme heat.

"You don't have to look far at all to see that extreme weather is having a massive effect on our communities," said Secretary for the U.S. Department of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo said heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in America.

She said it sends 67,000 people on average to the emergency room.

"More people die every year from heat, and heat-related illnesses than any other type of weather event," Raimondo said.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration launched Heat.gov to provide helpful information to citizens.

The White House said this new website features information on current weather conditions, localized interactive maps showcasing the effects of climate change and resources on how to beat the heat.

Raimondo said the website will serve as a community tool.

"You could be a mom trying to decide this summer, 'Is it safe for your kids to play outside to go to camp?' You could be a park manager or a public works manager determining when road repairs can and should be undertaken, or, as Sally said, a farmer, figuring out when it's OK to be out in the fields," Raimondo said.

She said extreme heat is a public health threat because it affects everyone, so having a one-stop hub on heat and health available to everyone will help save lives.