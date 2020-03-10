Whittier 7-Eleven shooting: Suspect arrested after clerk killed during robbery attempt

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 7-Eleven clerk last month in Whittier.

On Tuesday morning, authorities served search warrants at two locations in Los Angeles County. Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kevin Hall of Apple Valley. Hall was arrested and charged with homicide and an outstanding warrant, according to the Whittier Police Department.

RELATED: Police search for suspect after store clerk killed during robbery attempt

On Feb. 22, officers responded to a convenience store near Santa Fe Springs and Lambert roads and found a store clerk dead from a gunshot wound. Surveillance video showed the suspect entered the store, demanded money from the clerk, then fatally shot the clerk before leaving, police said.

Authorities believe Hall may have been involved in other robberies in Southern California.

Police said Hall will be arraigned on Thursday at Bellflower Court. He is not eligible for bail due to the pending charges.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Whittier Police Department Robbery Homicide Bureau at 562-567-9281.

