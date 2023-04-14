LAPD sends warning to motorists who try to escape consequences by fleeing scene after crashing

With 2022 being the deadliest year for pedestrians in L.A.'s history, the LAPD has sent a message to motorists as they announced the arrest of suspect who hit a 13-year-old and then fled the scene.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are sharing more details about how they were able to track down the motorcyclist who hit a 13-year-old in Boyle Heights and then fled, and they have a message for anyone trying to escape the consequences of their actions by running from the scene.

The LAPD on Thursday said they have arrested and charged 29-year-old Erwin Majano, a resident of Banning, with felony hit-and-run after video captured him as he hit 13-year-old Joshua Mora, causing him to lose his right leg.

With the help of tips, surveillance video and assigning several detectives to the case, the LAPD says they were able to identify and locate Majano, who hit Mora as he was walking in a crosswalk on Whittier Boulevard.

"Once we were able to establish who was riding that motorcycle we formulated a plan," said Det. Daniel Ramirez of the LAPD Central Traffic Division. "And with a joint coordinated effort with the Los Angeles police department Central Traffic division and Banning Police Department, we were able to take 29 year old Erwin Majano, a resident of Banning, into custody and charge him with felony hit-and-run."

Mora is in the eighth grade and played basketball with the hopes of one day playing for the Lakers. He was walking to get a haircut at around 3:30 p.m. on March 30 when his life was turned upside down.

Protesters called for safer streets and justice for Mora last weekend. Not to mention, 2022 was the deadliest year for pedestrians in the city's history, according to the LAPD, with more than 300 pedestrian deaths.

The LAPD responded to protesters with an arrest of the suspect, and they issued a warning for anyone hoping to evade the rules of the road.

"It's not just the moral imperative of remaining. It's the law," said Deputy Chief Donald Graham of the LAPD. "And you may think you're trying to escape the consequences by running from the scene. But as these heroes behind me have proven. With the cooperation with our friends in the media and community we will find you."