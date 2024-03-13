Whittier's California High School evacuated after bomb threat, district says

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A bomb threat on Wednesday morning prompted the evacuation of California High School in Whittier, officials said.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department "received information about a bomb threat" and the school's evacuation protocol was initiated after 11 a.m., according to a statement from the Whittier Union High School District.

"To ensure the safety of all students, Cal High immediately evacuated students to its stadium while LASD began their sweep of the school grounds," the statement said.

According to the school district, all students were "secure" and the Sheriff's Department was investigating the threat at the campus on Mills Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries or a bomb discovered.

Video from AIR7HD showed hundreds of students on the bleachers at the school's football field after buildings were evacuated. Meanwhile, at least 10 Sheriff's Department vehicles were seen parked near the school's entrance as deputies searched the campus.

Bomb threat at Flintridge Preparatory School

The incident unfolded as deputies were also investigating a bomb threat at Flintridge Preparatory School in La Cañada Flintridge on Crown Avenue, just north of the 210 Freeway.

That bomb threat was received shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Department.

"Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station is working with school officials to determine the validity of the threat," the agency said in a statement. "At this time, there us no active threat to the school."

A phone message about the matter was sent out to parents by the school's emergency notification system, authorities said.