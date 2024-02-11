2 men dead, 1 other wounded after shooting in Whittier

The two individuals who died were found inside a nearby trailer. Police say they appeared to have been shot.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting in Whittier overnight.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at an auto body shop on Lambert Road and Painter Avenue, according to the Whittier Police Department.

A third man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were not able to provide information on a suspect. It's unknown if the victims or suspect knew each other.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.